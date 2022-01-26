Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -137.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

