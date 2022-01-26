Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,948 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Unitil worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Unitil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

