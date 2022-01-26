Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

