Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
