Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

