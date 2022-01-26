Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Editas Medicine worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.