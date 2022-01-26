Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Amundi acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $38,974,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 345.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,878 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.56 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -342.22%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.