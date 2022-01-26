Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 103,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

