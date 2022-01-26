Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Oportun Financial worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 631,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OPRT. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

OPRT stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $536.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

