Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $170,140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,001,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,199,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 690,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,121 shares of company stock worth $22,166,622 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

