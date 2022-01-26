Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,851 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.