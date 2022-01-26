Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,977 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.71% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 67.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 5,913 shares of company stock valued at $177,639 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.83. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

