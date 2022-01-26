Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 407 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $61,258,842. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

