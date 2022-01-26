Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,167 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of South State by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 8,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

