Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIII. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $4,607,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

