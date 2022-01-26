Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $106.35

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.35, but opened at $112.70. Ryanair shares last traded at $111.47, with a volume of 4,653 shares traded.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

