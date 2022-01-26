Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

