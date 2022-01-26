Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.70% from the company’s previous close.

SBB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company. Cormark cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.42.

Shares of TSE:SBB traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.35. 124,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,902. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

