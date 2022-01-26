Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.42

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $25.15. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

