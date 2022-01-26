SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $3,838.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $3,838.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.34 or 1.00039281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00088815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00250735 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00343740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00159035 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

