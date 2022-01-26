Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.18 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 5289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,462. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Safehold by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

