SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $40,415.65 and approximately $72.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,137,606 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars.

