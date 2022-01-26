SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches One Day Volume of $54.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $43,637.22 and $54.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020964 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 193.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,133,815 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.