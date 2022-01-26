Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.77

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.77 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.80). Saga shares last traded at GBX 275.20 ($3.71), with a volume of 489,302 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £400.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96.

Get Saga alerts:

In other Saga news, insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.95), for a total value of £1,000,345.95 ($1,349,630.26).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.