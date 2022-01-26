Saia (SAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAIA stock opened at $285.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saia stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Saia were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

