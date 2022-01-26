SakeToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,661.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SakeToken has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $954,878.24 and $5,661.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

