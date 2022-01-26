Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.88. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 42,583 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,037.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 599,159 shares of company stock worth $3,929,642 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 94,590 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

