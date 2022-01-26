Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 20,334 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 2.60% of HCA Healthcare worth $2,110,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average is $246.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

