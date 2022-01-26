Sanders Capital LLC Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Aptiv worth $128,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

