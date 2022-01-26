Sanders Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $238.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

