Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.62 Billion Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,622,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 71,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $20,495,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,091,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $149.92. The stock had a trading volume of 291,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

