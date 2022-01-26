Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.64% of Anthem worth $1,640,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Anthem stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.68. 16,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,136. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

