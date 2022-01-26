Sanders Capital LLC Has $181.67 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $181,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,140,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,570 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

