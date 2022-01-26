Sanders Capital LLC Has $313.86 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,589 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $313,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

