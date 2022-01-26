Sanders Capital LLC Has $4.77 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 9.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Alphabet worth $4,771,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $55.49 on Wednesday, reaching $2,590.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,861.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,827.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

