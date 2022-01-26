Sanders Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,081,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

PG traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. 97,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

