Sanders Capital LLC Invests $368.12 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,551,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123,000. Western Digital makes up about 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.78% of Western Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 79,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,503. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

