Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 864,556 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Suncor Energy worth $730,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,010,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

SU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 127,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,512. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.