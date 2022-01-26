Sanders Capital LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Booking worth $388,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Booking by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Booking by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $70.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,399.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,321.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,325.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

