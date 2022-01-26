Sanders Capital LLC Sells 10,405,163 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,405,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $66,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC raised its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. 313,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,714,881. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.