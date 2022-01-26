Sanders Capital LLC Sells 1,784,521 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,816,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,784,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,426,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 451,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,431,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

