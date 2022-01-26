Sanders Capital LLC Sells 2,572,337 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,403,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,572,337 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 3.74% of D.R. Horton worth $1,236,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,376. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

