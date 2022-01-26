Sanders Capital LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 241.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of LEA traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.23. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,678. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

