Sanders Capital LLC Sells 835,233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,613,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,233 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,131,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

