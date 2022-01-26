Sanders Capital LLC Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Tyson Foods worth $228,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

