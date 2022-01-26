Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAMOF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$31.50 to C$33.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.