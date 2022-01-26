Sanjay Mehta Sells 1,875 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00.

TER traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

