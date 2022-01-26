Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Up 1.1%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.80 and last traded at $104.16. Approximately 1,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNYNF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.