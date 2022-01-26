Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $214.55 million and $1.07 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018993 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 128.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.