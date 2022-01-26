Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

