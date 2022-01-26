Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,368.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3,398.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

